Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar reveals how he supports Twinkle Khanna in her writing & it is amusing

Koffee with Karan 7 is back with its third episode and it was graced by Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As the popular chat show is known for its quirky and spicy gossips, the new episode of the show was also a complete entertainment package. During the conversation, host Karan Johar asked Akshay Kumar about his married life with Twinkle and how the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor has been supporting his wife in her career as an author. For the uninitiated, Twinkle has been a renowned author and has often won hearts with her writing.

So when Karan Johar asked Akshay in what way he shows his support to Twinkle, the actor quipped, “By just not saying anything to her. And whenever she writes something, just try to make her understand, don't cross the line. Touch her feet and make her understand, don't, it will cause problems. It takes about 2-3 hours to make her understand”. He also asserted that post his opinion, Twinkle does mellow down her copy. Well, Akshay’s answer did leave everyone amused.

For the uninitiated, Akshay and Twinkle have been married for over 22 years and don’t miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Talking about the work front, Akshay is currently looking forward to the release of Raksha Bandhan on August 11. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

