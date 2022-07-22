Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar reveals which Gen Z actor deserves the Khiladi title and we are not surprise

Koffee With Karan 7, which started with a bang early this month, witnessed its third episode lately and it was a true entertainment package. To note, Akshay Kumar and Samantha had graced the couch in the third episode and the duo was at their quirkiest best. From talking about married life to working with younger actresses, Akshay had his responses on point and left everyone amazed. During the conversation, host Karan Johar quizzed Akshay Kumar with which Gen Z actor he would like to share the Khiladi title and his response didn’t surprise anyone.

No points for guessing. Akshay Kumar would share the title of Khiladi with Tiger Shroff from Gen Z actors. For the uninitiated, Akshay has been touted to be the Khiladi of Bollywood for his daredevil action and his fitness levels. Indeed a proud moment for the Student of The Year 2 actor. Interestingly, this is not the first time Tiger Shroff has been hailed for his high octane action sequences and his fitness levels. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan had also sung praises for the young actor.

And now, Akshay will be seen sharing the screen with Tiger for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action thriller is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be shot in Europe. “In the month of July, the director will be off to Europe for a month-long recce by exploring virgin locations in the continent. Ali is planning to shoot elaborate action scenes with Akshay and Tiger at real locations of Europe,” a source had told Pinkvilla. Meanwhile, the makers are expected to finalise two female leads for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the movie is expected to release on Christmas next year.

