Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar, Samantha set the temperature soaring as they dance on Oo Antava; WATCH
Akshay Kumar and Samantha will be seen gracing the couch together for the first time on Koffee With Karan 7.
The promo had Akshay and Samantha shaking a leg on the popular song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. The song featured Samantha and her sizzling moves left everyone in awe. And now, the actress was seen grooving on her song with Khiladi Kumar and their chemistry was on point. Akshay’s swag was unmatched in his blue suit while Samantha was a sight to behold in her red top and pink trousers.
Take a look at Koffee With Karan 7 promo:
Earlier, the first promo of this episode had Akshay lifting Samantha in his arms as they make an entry on the show. The duo was seen flaunting their quirkiest side and Samantha even ended up calling Karan Johar as the reason for unhappy marriages. The third episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will premiere on July 21, 2022. Apart from Akshay and Samantha, Koffee With Karan will also be hosting celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff etc.
