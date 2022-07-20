Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar, Samantha set the temperature soaring as they dance on Oo Antava; WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan 7 and the audience can’t keep calm about it. The show, which started with a bang early this month, is coming up with this third episode on Thursday and the audience is excited to watch Akshay and Samantha in one frame. The promos have garnered rave responses from the viewers and everyone is looking forward to this grand episode. And now, ahead of the premiere of the episode, the makers have unveiled a new promo wherein Akshay and Samantha were seen grooving together and it has added to the audience’s excitement.

The promo had Akshay and Samantha shaking a leg on the popular song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. The song featured Samantha and her sizzling moves left everyone in awe. And now, the actress was seen grooving on her song with Khiladi Kumar and their chemistry was on point. Akshay’s swag was unmatched in his blue suit while Samantha was a sight to behold in her red top and pink trousers.

Take a look at Koffee With Karan 7 promo:

Earlier, the first promo of this episode had Akshay lifting Samantha in his arms as they make an entry on the show. The duo was seen flaunting their quirkiest side and Samantha even ended up calling Karan Johar as the reason for unhappy marriages. The third episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will premiere on July 21, 2022. Apart from Akshay and Samantha, Koffee With Karan will also be hosting celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff etc.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 3 Promo: Akshay Kumar carries Samantha in his arms, does dirty dancing with her; WATCH