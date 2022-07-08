Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt on being friends with Ranbir Kapoor's exes: I love them both

Koffee With Karan season 7 is finally here and we can’t keep calm about it. Karan Johar has returned with his popular chat show after a hiatus and he made sure to make a comeback with a bang. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt became the first guests to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan season 7. As the duo got candid about their respective personal and professional lives, Alia opened up about how she felt about her hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s exes.

During the show, Alia Bhatt was asked about being friends with Ranbir’s past lovers. She had a super sweet and mature response to the question. She said that she knew hot to stay friends with her partner’s exes. “I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both,” she emphasised. For the unversed, Ranbir has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past.

Moreover, she also heavily praised Ranbir Kapoor during the show. When Karan Johar asked her about her adaptation process to the Kapoor family since she belongs to a completely different family, Alia Bhatt quipped that she has adapted in a very good way. Alia revealed that she has come from a family where it was only her mum, father and her sister. But Kapoor family is a big family and they have all massive celebrations together. Alia also said that in the Kapoor family, almost everyone does everything together. The Dear Zindagi actress said, “I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family and actually it has given me a totally new layer in my life.”

