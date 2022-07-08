Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt picks Varun Dhawan over Ranveer Singh in 'best chemistry' dept; Upsets latter

Bollywood's brewmaster is back with another season of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan and the first episode featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a fresh brew of fun conversations. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, during the course of the show, was asked by Karan Johar about who she shared a better "onscreen chemistry" with, presenting two options: Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. As soon as she began to speak, Singh interrupted saying “I will kill you.”

Meanwhile, choosing Varun Dhawan over Ranveer Singh, Alia said, “It’s a tough question, I think Ranveer and I have great chemistry, but, Listen, Varia (Varun-Alia) fans will be very upset. Varun and I have the best chemistry.”

However, this left the Bajirao Mastani actor disheartened and he said, “Cut, it’s over. I am leaving. Great episode! Send me the edit.” Alia laughed and said, “I have Varia fan clubs. I have not got one fan club of yours.” Ranveer then said, “Are you mad? Ranbir is better dancer. I have better chemistry with Varun. Dost ke naam pe kalank (Disgrace in the name of a friend).”

Yesterday, the filmmaker had shared a fun video of Ranveer and Alia from the sets of his talk show. In the video, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh could be seen recreating the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene featuring Kajol's character Anjali and Farida Jalal's Sayeeda, who are seen mimicking their neighbors in London. Alia is seen lip-synching Kajol's dialogue "Oh hello Mrs Sprightley." Ranveer is hilariously seen lip-synching Farida Jalal's line "Oh hello Sugar." After a conversation about some tea (with a drop of lemon in it) and some cookies to go with it, the two can't help but get back to their Chandni Chowk roots and say: "Chhaddo" in unison.

Besides, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are co-stars of the 2019 film Gully Boy. The actors will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is being directed by Karan Johar. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios and has Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in supporting roles.