Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh; Complete list of celebs who will grace the couch this year

The wait is finally over as one of the most interesting chat shows Koffee With Karan is returning with its newest season. The show will premiere on an OTT platform on the 7th of July. And, fans cannot wait to watch their favorite celebs get candid, real, and have fun on the ‘Koffee’ couch with none other than Karan Johar. As some teasers and promos have already been released, we cannot contain our excitement. So, we have listed down the names of all the celebs who will grace Season 7.

Take a look at celebrities who are going to make an appearance in Koffee With Karan 7:

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia made her debut on 'Koffee couch' in the 4th season in December 2013 and since then, she has been a regular on the chat show. This would be her first appearance at KWK post her marriage and she will make an appearance with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. The promo is already out and we cannot wait to watch them.

2. Ranveer Singh

The ever-so-energetic star made his debut in Season 4 and later appeared in Season 5. This time, he will make an appearance with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt. According to the teaser, Alia and Ranveer's chemistry is unmatchable on the couch.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress first appeared in the show during Season 6 with her brother Arjun Kapoor. This season, she will appear with her best friend Sara Ali Khan. Janhvi and Sara remain in the headlines for their vacations and gym sessions and it would be fun to watch them answering KJo's steamy questions.

4. Sara Ali Khan

Sara is returning to the couch with her BFF Janhvi Kapoor. We all are aware of her goofy nature and we just cannot wait to watch her episode, spilling all the beans.

5. Ananya Panday

She had made the 'Koffee' debut in 2019 even ahead of her Bollywood debut with her Student of the Year 2 co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In Season 7, the actress will appear with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

6. Vijay Deverakonda

Our very own 'Arjun Reddy' is all set to make his 'Koffee' debut this season and we can't keep calm at all. He will be seen with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday.

7. Varun Dhawan

He first appeared in the 4th season in December 2013 and since then, he has been a regular on the chat show. This time, he will grace the talk show with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor. The promo showed their goofy side and we cannot wait to watch the full episode.

8. Anil Kapoor

The evergreen Anil Kapoor is returning to the couch with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan. His chemistry with Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan would be a treat to watch.

9. Akshay Kumar

The 'Khiladi' Kumar will also reappear on the talk show with South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is known for his comic and witty answers.

10. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is making her debut on Koffee With Karan this season. She will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar.

11. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid is known for his straightforward answers and funny 'andaaz' and we can expect it as he is returning to the show with his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani.

12. Kiara Advani

Kiara is emerging as one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She will make her debut this season with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor.

13. Kriti Sanon

The actress made her debut in Season 6 with her then-co-star Kartik Aaryan. This time, she will be seen with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff.

14. Tiger Shroff

Tiger is returning to the couch and this time with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. Recently in a chat with ETimes, KJo revealed that Tiger is a surprising factor for him in this season and the audience can see it in upcoming episodes of KWK7.

