Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals her & Ranbir Kapoor's relationship philosophy is engraved in her ring

After much anticipation, Karan Johar is finally back with his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+Hotstar. The first episode of the new season aired today and it started with a bang with Bollywood hearthrobs Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the couch, getting candid with Karan Johar. The duo talked about supporting their partners and their lives after marrying the love of their lives. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took the conversation further saying, she saved Ranbir’s number as ‘Husband’, with a red heart emoji after marriage. She also talked about how special her engagement ring is to her as it has been engraved.

When Karan asked her about how special her diamond ring is to her, Alia said. “My diamond ring is extremely special, not because it’s a beautiful diamond but because it’s been engraved. It’s been engraved with our relationship philosophy, which is very close to my heart. And that is ‘Mrs Hipster’, each alphabet stands for something, that I won’t share.”

Karan also asked her about how she has saved Ranbir Kapoor’s number in her phone, to which, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress replied, “I have a habit of calling him my boyfriend, but after marriage I saved his number as Husband with a red heart emoji.”

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot on April 14 at a close-knit family affair hosted in their house in Mumbai, are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The announcement was made by Alia as she shared a beautiful pic from her scan from the hospital. The picture put up by the actress on Instagram showed her in a hospital bed, as her husband Ranbir Kapoor sat beside her and the duo stare away at what looks like an ultrasound on the monitor. The post also had another pic showcasing a lion family.

Besides, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year. Meanwhile, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera on July 22 which will mark his return to the screen after four years. The film also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.