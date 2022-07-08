Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals Ranveer Singh motivated her, went on sets during Dholida song's shoot

Koffee With Karan season 7 has begun with a bang. The first episode featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and they made sure to leave no stones unturned in making it a hit episode with their camaraderie. Alia and Ranveer share a great bond and they were quite vocal about it on the show. The friendship that began during Gully Boy’s journey has only grown stronger and stronger. Well, the Dear Zindagi actress in yesterday’s episode opened up about the tough time she faced while shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi and revealed how Ranveer was there to support her.

Recalling the time when Alia Bhatt was rehearsing for the Dholida song from Gangubai Kathiawadi, she revealed that she was physically exhausted 2 days before the shoot. That is when she called Ranveer Singh and asked him will she be able to do it. The actress revealed that Ranveer talked her through it and gave her solid energy. Alia opens up about having a tough time dealing with the situation as Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to go into a trance and was so overwhelmed thinking that how will she be able to deliver what he wants. This is the time when Ranveer was heading for his ad shoot and despite that took out time to talk to Alia and motivate her.

Later, when Alia Bhatt was just about to shoot for the song, Ranveer Singh walked in the actress revealed that he came in and gave her that energy. Well, we do not need to talk about the end result as we all know this song is a hit.

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s work front, she is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone currently. She has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh in hand and also Brahmastra opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor.

