Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals she got ‘cutest message’ from Ibrahim Ali Khan for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt nailed it with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and there are no second thoughts about it. She pulled the act perfectly and left everyone amazed. Be it the film industry, fans or critics, everyone was all praises for Alia. As the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan Johar quizzed her about the best compliment she had received for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. To this, Alia stated that the cutest message she got was from Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Talking about it, Alia stated, “I think overall everybody was very loving and lovely. And the industry when they give you love, it's amazing. But there's one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan who is my..... I love him. I'm obsessed with him. He is the most cutest person I've ever met in my life. He sent me the most amazing message. He messaged me, “Had to remove the time to message you personally. I cannot believe, this is the same lady I learn from every time I am on set. You are just phenomenal. You are so, so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it’s safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly like water taking shape of its container. So, so good! Best actress in this country”. I thought it was the cutest message. I have read this message out to everybody. It was cute”.

Well, that indeed was an adorable message. Meanwhile talking about the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, the fantasy drama is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Besides, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranbir Kapoor, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt on adapting to Ranbir Kapoor's family: Everything is done together; It's given me new layer in life