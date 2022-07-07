Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt REVEALS she was 'totally blown away' by how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, which is producing her next presentation, Darlings, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress married Ranbir Kapoor, whom she dated for close to five years before ringing the marriage bells.

Alia Bhatt graced the seventh season of Karan Johar’s gossip show Koffee With Karan along with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. The show started off on a very promising note and viewers got to know about many interesting inside details related to the Ranbir-Alia wedding. Alia revealed how Ranbir proposed to her and how it was too personal for her. She shared that Ranbir proposed to her in the most amazing way possible. He proposed to her in a place very special to the both of them, Maasai Mara, Kenya. Alia admitted that Ranbir is a very good planner as she said, “I have to say in terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I wasn’t expecting it because we weren’t even talking about it. We were talking about it for a really long time but then there was the pandemic, delays, this and that and we were like we won’t talk about it and we’ll just go with the feelings. And that’s exactly what happened. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place because it’s a place that we both have a special connection with, Maasai Mara.”

Alia further revealed that Ranbir had planted their guide to take the pictures also. Ranbir told her that he managed to take pictures, when Alia was dealing with the shock of a sudden proposal. Alia also emphasized how much pictures meant to her. Alia later on saw the pictures and described them as “Too special”. She revealed that when she shared this with her co-actor and friend Ranveer Singh, he was in tears. Karan too admitted that when Alia told him about her marriage, he was in tears.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Darlings which premieres on 5th August and co-stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma after which she moves to her magnum opus Dharma film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineki. Apart from the projects mentioned, she will be seen in the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand, along with Brahmastra, will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal.

