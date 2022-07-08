Koffee With Karan 7: From Alia's wedding proposal to Ranveer's mimicry skills, 10 revelations on the show

Koffee With Karan’s much-awaited seventh season has premiered on Disney+Hotstar and we can’t keep calm. The first episode of the popular chat show started with a bang as it featured Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a fresh brew of fun conversations. The duo talked about their lives after marriage, their friendship, proposals, sex life and answered some bizarre and hilarious questions by host and filmmaker Karan Johar. We are all aware of Ranveer Singh's energy and Alia Bhatt's antics and the combination was a delight to watch.

So we have compiled a list of ten best moments from the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7.

Alia Bhatt’s Magical Wedding Proposal at Maasai Mara

Alia Bhatt revealed how husband Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in a magical way in the middle of the jungle at Kenya’s scenic Maasai Mara National Park. "He totally blew my mind away, because I wasn't expecting it. He didn't tell anyone, he just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place because it's a place we both have a strong connection with, Maasai Mara. And in the middle of the jungle. I don’t think I could have ever pictured the way it worked out together.”

Alia Bhatt revealed her engagement ring is engraved with her & Ranbir Kapoor's relationship philosophy

When Karan asked her about how special her diamond ring is to her, Alia said. “My diamond ring is extremely special, not because it’s a beautiful diamond but because it’s been engraved. It’s been engraved with our relationship philosophy, which is very close to my heart. And that is ‘Mrs Hipster’, each alphabet stands for something, that I won’t share.”

Ranveer Singh admitted to have a sex playlist

Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh if he has a sex playlist. Ranveer answered in the affirmative and even took it a notch higher to confess he has "different sex playlists". Adding the characteristic Ranveer touch, he even 'performed' a bit.

Alia Bhatt debunked the suhaagraat myth

Koffee With Karan Season 7 marks Alia's first appearance after her marriage so Karan Johar did not leave a chance to ask her the juiciest of questions. He asked her to spill the beans on "a myth about marriage that got busted as soon as she tied the knot". Alia revealed how "there's no such thing as suhaagraat, you're tired". And TBH, it is true.

Alia Bhatt revealed she had an embarrassing e-mail id

During a segment on Koffee With Karan, Alia revealed that she had an embarrassing e-mail id when she was young. It was ‘punkbabe_21.’ Well, we can all relate our younger self with Alia.

When we found out Ranveer has really good mimicry skills

Just like Karan Johar, even we didn’t know that Ranveer has such good mimicry skills. The actor mimicked celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Dharmendra, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan. And we must say, they were on point.

When Alia read out a hilarious message sent to her by Ibrahim Ali Khan

Alia Bhatt said Ibrahim Ali Khan is the cutest person she has ever met in her life. He sent her the most amazing message. The actor went on to read the message Ibrahim sent him after watching her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which reads, "Had to remove the time to message you personally...I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time, you're just phenomenal. You're so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it's safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So So good! Best actress in this country".

Ranveer Singh confessed to have celebrated his suhaagraat

On the show, Ranveer made a bunch of confessions about his sex life. During a particularly revealing Bingo game, Ranveer confessed that he celebrated his suhaagraat. When Karan Johar asked if he wasn't exhausted after all the wedding rituals, he shook his head and said, “No, I was very on.”

Ranveer’s key demand or starry tantrums

When Ranveer was asked about his "key demand of yours that can be considered a starry tantrum," he said, "Sometimes I ask for the generator to remain on overnight because I sleep in the van. Morning is not my fine time of the day. I am nocturnal, I am a night bird, I cannot sleep at night and I struggle to wake up in the morning."

Alia and Ranveer revealed the last celebrity they stalked

During the Rapid Fire, Ranveer Singh was asked about the last person he stalked. Kiara Advani was his answer. When Ranveer Singh was asked "Why," the actor replied, "Why not. I like her, she is a Sindhi." Alia Bhatt stalked Janhvi Kapoor, because she loved a set of pictures she posted. Alia didn't say which one.