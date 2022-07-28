Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday answers if her friendship with Suhana & Shanaya survive post their debut

Ananya Panday is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, she has just appeared on the much talked about Koffee With Karan 7 with Vijay Deverakonda and she was at her quirkiest best. The actress was seen getting candid about her personal life, friendships, trolls, etc. During the conversation, Karan Johar quizzed her about her relationship with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. To note, both Suhana and Shanaya will soon be making their big Bollywood debut with The Archies and Bedhadak respectively. And as everyone is looking forward to Suhana and Shanaya’s debut, Ananya was quizzed if their friendship will survive.

To this, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress stated, “Yes. Because it's not even friendship anymore. I think it's family. It's always been family. I would like to believe that it wouldn't affect our friendship. I think, we all just have a lot of genuine love for each other. Whenever I talk about it, I say it was a collective dream growing up. We all wanted to be actors. We've had so many discussions, and we have played so many acting games. So I think I'll be as happy for Shanaya and Suhana's success as I am for my own. It honestly feels like that”.

Meanwhile, talking about the working front, Ananya is looking forward to the release of Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The pan-India film marks her first collaboration with Vijay and will be releasing on August 25. On the other hand, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Also Read: THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday revealed she likes to spend her summertime with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor