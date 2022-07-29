Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday CONFESSES getting affected by trolling: 'It takes a toll on me'

The fourth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan featured Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, who happens to be the most trending crush among B-town ladies. While Ananya was adorably honest on the show, Vijay gave a passionate answer about what inspires him to go on in life. Both their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as Karan made them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other. Needless to say, he scooped out some interesting revelations from the stars whether it was Vijay’s relationship status or Ananya’s not-so-secretive love life deets. Meanwhile, another topic of discussion on the couch was nepotism. The actress went on to talk about the brutal trolling she has been facing for being Chunky Panday's daughter ever since she set foot in the industry.

Ananya Panday reacts to brutal trolling

Karan then brings up the topic of trolling that’s endured on Ananya on a daily basis. Panday confesses that it affects her a lot, especially when people bring in her family members in the fold. She said, “Of course, it takes a toll on me. I can’t sit here and pretend I’m happy or I’m very strong and I can deal with everything because I think as a 19-year-old when you’re constantly told that you’re ugly or you’re flat chested or you look a certain way or insult my parents or my sister, it gets a little scary and gets a little sad sometimes because I am like what did I do so wrong you know. Because I try to be kind, nice person, I work very hard. I am very sincere about my work. I love acting. As far as I can remember, I wanted to be an actor so sometimes I am just like I’m just a girl trying to do my job. I don’t know what I did so wrong to hurt or offend people. But I also can understand where people are coming from and that’s ok.”

Ananya has always been one of the most trolled celebrities. When Ananya was a guest on Rajeev Masand’s show her statement about having struggled a lot was trolled a lot on Twitter. Earlier, in an interview with Grazia, Ananya had said that she has developed a very thick skin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has her first Pan India film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.