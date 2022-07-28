Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday makes Karan Johar talk to Kartik Aaryan on phone; Guess what happens next

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 witnessed Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda gracing the couch of Karan Johar's show. They came to the show to promote their upcoming film Liger. Ananya and Vijay were on their quirkiest side and got candid about her personal life, friendships, trolls, etc. However, during the episode, Ananya made Karan Johar talk to Kartik Aaryan on phone. Read further to find out what happened next.

In the game segment 'Hey, Karan it's me', Ananya Panday called her Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan and made him talk to Karan Johar. The host smirked at Ananya's gesture as well. Ananya then asked Kartik what he is doing and Karan jokingly said 'he again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. To which, Kartik said, " I am at home, promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa". Later, Ananya called Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who were shooting for their upcoming film Bawaal.

Meanwhile, talking about the working front, Ananya is looking forward to the release of Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The pan-India film marks her first collaboration with Vijay and will be releasing on August 25. On the other hand, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's professional career, the actor will be next seen in Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’. Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan has recently roped in Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's next project and Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the actor will be trained by LA based team for the movie.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday answers if her friendship with Suhana & Shanaya survive post their debut