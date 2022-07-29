Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday REVEALS having a crush on Aryan Khan; Says ‘He is very cute’

Ananya Panday just revealed that she had a crush on Aryan Khan growing up. Yes, you read that right! On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya appeared with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The two actors spilled the beans on several things, as they discussed their journeys in showbiz, their relationships, trolling, and more. Moreover, the Koffee Bingo, the Rapid Fire Round, and the Koffee Quiz sessions were a whole lot of fun as well. Amid this, Karan asked Ananya if she ever had a crush on her childhood friend Aryan Khan, and the latter agreed.

Ananya Panday admits to having a crush on Aryan Khan

During the episode, Karan Johar brought up how Ananya has grown up in the ‘corridors of Mannat’, i.e. Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in Mumbai. For the unversed, Ananya and her family are extremely close with SRK’s family. The Student of The Year 2 actress is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Ananya, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana practically grew up together.

Now, when Karan quipped Ananya about having a crush on Aryan Khan, she confessed that she did have a crush on him when they were growing up. She further added, “Yeah, he’s very cute.” When KJo asked why the crush did not fructify, she replied, “Ask him.” Karan articulated that it would have been sweet to see two childhood sweethearts come together, and Ananya replied, “Yeah, it would be like a movie.” Well, that’s adorable, isn’t it?

Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, will be soon featuring in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report that Aryan is all set to make his debut as a writer. We also reported that the star kid is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these ideas for a while now, and has already set the ball rolling on the series front. Recently, Pinkvilla also learned that the young filmmaker recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai.

