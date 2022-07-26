Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday wants to join Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi's cheese platter for Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is definitely one of the hottest South stars we have. Now that he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his Pan-India film Liger, fans across have been jumping with joy. Well, he is not only a hot topic of discussion amongst his female fans but also amongst the actresses from the current generation. In the 2nd episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, their love for Vijay was quite evident. And now in the promo of the 4th episode, featuring Vijay himself, we can see him reacting to that love.

We can hear Karan Johar asking Vijay Deverakonda whether he likes cheese or not. This came after Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s banter in their episode about who will be with Vijay. Looking at their discussion KJo has told them, ‘Why are you passing Vijay like he some slice of cheese?’. Referring to this context, Karan asks Vijay if he likes cheese in the promo of episode4. His expression on hearing this is too cute to handle. But what steals the show is Ananya Panday’s response, ‘can I be on that platter?’

Click HERE to watch the promo:

Meanwhile, after watching the promo of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and wrote, "I love how you say 'Deverakonda' Cutest :)) Sending big hugs and my affection @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor."

Coming to Liger, helmed by Puri Jagganadh, this sports drama is likely to hit the screens on the 25th of August this year. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu have also portrayed pivotal roles in this Pan-India film along with the Legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The project will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

