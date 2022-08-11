Koffee With Karan 7: Are Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora tying the knot? Actor REVEALS marriage plans

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja appeared on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Together, they brewed some steaming conversations, as they touched upon a number of topics including fashion, personal lives, relationships, movies, and much more. Amid this, Arjun also talked at length about his relationship with his ladylove Malaika Arora. Karan also quizzed him if the couple is planning to get married any time soon. Read on to find out what he had to say.

Arjun Kapoor reveals his marriage plans with Malaika Arora

During their conversation, Karan Johar asked Arjun if the wedding bells are ringing anytime soon for Malaika and him. Replying to that, Arjun said that he wants to focus on his career at the moment, The actor articulated, “No. And honestly because it has been two years of this lockdown and covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going and I am a very realistic person, Karan. It’s not that I need to hide anything, I am not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. And I am talking about financially. I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy, because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. I can live a happier life. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work.”

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for quite some time now. The lovebirds made their relationship official on Instagram a few years back, and ever since then, they have been in the limelight, while they colour social media red with their mushy pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. He now has The Lady Killer and Kuttey in the pipeline.

