Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor feels Sonam Kapoor can come across as silly; Reveals why it is stupid

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with the sleeper hit Ishaqzaade, alongside Parineeti Chopra and established himself with films like 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Gunday and Ki & Ka. He has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication. Arjun was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and was praised for his riveting performance as Gautam Mehra. The actor graced the seventh season of Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show, Koffee With Karan.

In an interesting new segment on Koffee With Karan, the guests had to ask each other questions. Sonam Kapoor began the proceedings by asking Arjun Kapoor about the three things that he hated about her. Arjun Kapoor said, "You are a foot in the mouth disease, which is very apparent, but most people love you for that, which is bizarre, because if I did something like that, they would hate me for that. You are naive, which is a bad thing. Because you are very naive and you believe anyone and everyone. You might overthink but you seem like you don't think at all. So you come across as silly. Which is just so stupid because you are far more capable. You are blase of your own words and I don't think it is a good thing for a celeb.” Karan Johar joked about how diligently and seriously Arjun answered the question, after which the trio broke into a laughter.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He gears up for the release of his next film The Lady Killer, with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which is expected to be a dark comedy boasting of an ensemble cast. Sonam Kapoor is due with her baby very soon. She recently went on a ‘babymoon’ with husband Anand Ahuja in Europe, and it is needless to say that they had a blast.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor on his transformation: I had set a standard but couldn't keep up with it