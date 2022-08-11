Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: Can't expect everybody to understand

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 witnessed the Kapoor brother-sister duo Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor gracing the show. Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor made some shocking revelations with brother Arjun Kapoor. Karan Johar's show also marked Sonam's first on-screen appearance ever since her pregnancy announcement and also her first appearance with brother Arjun. The episode was packed with lots of laughter and fun moments. During the chat, Arjun Kapoor also talked about his relationship with Malaika Arora. Karan asked Arjun, "Why did he feel taking baby steps in his relationship with Malaika Arora out?" He agreed when Karan said if it for the respect of people around him.

Arjun Kapoor said, "I think somewhere I have lived the life being on the other end of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed or dysfunctional situation where things were not the easiest being a son, having to see what was going on around and having an understanding of it but still having to respect and accept. So, somewhere there was an understanding. So, somewhere, there was an understanding in my head about how I should try and ease everybody into it, including the first people around us. It's very important. I mean, I can't just jump on her and it has to be done... Because sometimes the first reaction, can be of anybody who cares about you might just be 'what do you mean' but if you ease them, they'll also start understanding that there is love."

Arjun further said, "I think at the end of the, if there is genuine love, there is compatibility and ease... I am like that as a person, I will always think about everybody else first because it is my choice to be with her but I cannot expect everybody to understand it and accept it easily. It has to be allowed to grow first, give a stature...I have to give regard to the relationship, and the people around and ease everybody into it. I had to do that including public eye...there are baby steps... But meeting my dadi was the last step of it all."

To note, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the most talked-about couple of Bollywood. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019.

