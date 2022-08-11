Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor on his transformation: I had set a standard but couldn't keep up with it

Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar has got us hooked with an unending season of candour, secrets and fun. The sixth episode of the popular chat show featured Bollywood sibling stars Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor and we must say they certainly tickled the funny bone of many. The sibling duo has come together on screen for the first time. While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been a fan-favourite guest on the show for stirring the pot with her candid statements, Arjun Kapoor has made several guest appearances on the show in the last season. However, Arjun talked about his body transformation on the show.

Arjun on his physical transformation

During the show, speaking about Arjun's physical transformation, Karan first showed him some comments on social media which were a mixture of trolls and appreciation and then praised the actor saying, “I think it’s amazing that you did this firstly, it is fantastic. What was your thought, or was it just you putting yourself out there, having a feeling of abandonment?” To which, the Gunday actor replied, “It’s amazing that you can have reactions that are so varied in the way they are going about. Whether it is to do with my personal life, but it was more to do with the fact that I really, really care about my work, Karan. I really do. I am very passionate about cinema. I take my work very seriously.”

The actor also said that when he made his Bollywood debut, he set a standard but wasn’t able to keep up with them. He said “Somewhere down the line, when I made my debut, that is somehow, I came across that way to the audience. There was a physicality that I brought up. I was very unique in that sense. I made my debut as a grey shaded actor. I did 2 states after that. Gunday. I presented myself in the best way possible and along with all my producers and the way I was showcased. I think I set a standard. And the audience accepted me and gave me love and respect and had an expectation and I think I let myself down. I let the audience down. I let my films down. That I wasn’t able to keep up those high standards that I had only set. And somewhere that started showing an attitude or a feeling to the outer audience, that I am lazy, I am laid back, I don’t care. And I think it was also the time of transition where social media became more relevant.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. He has The LadyKiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey in his kitty.

