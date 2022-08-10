Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor recalls being suspended from school because of Sonam Kapoor

Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar has got us hooked with an unending season of candour, secrets and fun. As cinephiles, we are already quizzing ourselves on who the next guests are on the show. The wait is over as the sixth episode is ready to air with the industry’s ‘Mr. Congeniality’, Arjun Kapoor and the Diva, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on the couch. While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been a fan-favourite guest on the show for stirring the pot with her candid statements, Arjun Kapoor has become the new ‘mascot’ of the season with several stars using his name in the rapid-fire round.

Big brothers always stand up for their siblings and it is no different in the world of entertainment. Arjun Kapoor, who has always dutifully been the eldest brother, is known to be there for his siblings. But this does not always go as planned. Sonam Kapoor candidly shares how she was once asked to leave the basketball court in school by a school bully and inadvertently turned to her elder brother for recourse.

“I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black eye and I got suspended because I abused him,” Arjun Kapoor shared.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has a lot of exciting projects on the work front. He was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. He has The LadyKiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey.

