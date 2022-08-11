Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor reveals weirdest rumour he heard about his relationship with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They have always been open about everything related to their love life and never hesitated to express their love for each other. Well, Arjun appeared on Koffee With Karan 7’s latest episode along with his sister Sonam Kapoor and spilt a lot of beans on the show. Arjun spoke a lot about his relationship with Malaika and answered some fun questions.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Arjun Kapoor a couple of questions about Malaika Arora and their relationship. But what caught our attention was when KJo asked Arjun about the weirdest rumour he has heard about his relationship. Arjun replied, “that I am getting married.” The other question that Arjun was asked about one gesture of Malaika that makes him swoon. Arjun replied, “ab ek ho to batau.”

During the show, speaking about Arjun's physical transformation, Karan first showed him some comments on social media which were a mixture of trolls and appreciation and then praised the actor saying, “I think it’s amazing that you did this firstly, it is fantastic. What was your thought, or was it just you putting yourself out there, having a feeling of abandonment?” To which, the Gunday actor replied, “It’s amazing that you can have reactions that are so varied in the way they are going about. Whether it is to do with my personal life, but it was more to do with the fact that I really, really care about my work, Karan. I really do. I am very passionate about cinema. I take my work very seriously.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. He has The LadyKiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey in his kitty.

