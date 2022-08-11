Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor REVEALS who’s the better actor between him and Sonam Kapoor

Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar has got us hooked with an unending season of candour, secrets and fun. The sixth episode of the popular chat show featured Bollywood sibling stars Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor and we must say they certainly tickled the funny bone of many. The sibling duo has come together on screen for the first time. The episode was packed with lots of laughter and fun moments. While Sonam as usual was her candid best, Arjun couldn’t help but complain whether he's been called on the show to be a subject of jokes and roast. The Neerja actress has been a fan-favourite guest on the show for stirring the pot with her candid statements. On the other hand, The Ishaqzaade actor has made several guest appearances on the show in the last season. Meanwhile, during the show, Arjun had to choose the better actor between him and Sonam and guess who did he choose?

Arjun on who is the better actor between him and Sonam

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Arjun, “Who is the better actor, you or Sonam? It’s a simple yes…one answer.” To which Arjun replied saying, “No, I am trying to think how much she will hit me. Oh well I do believe at this point of time I am more engrossed in trying to be a better actor. So, I am a better actor.”

Arjun and Sonam's upcoming projects

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He gears up for the release of his next film The Lady Killer, with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which is expected to be a dark comedy boasting of an ensemble cast.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

