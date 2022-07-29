Koffee With Karan 7: Did Ananya Panday just confirm Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship?

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 featured Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda and we saw host Karan Johar shooting some rather invasive questions about the dating and sex life of his guests. He asks Ananya what’s brewing between her and actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. While the Liger actress smartly dodged questions about her own life, she did spill some beans on the relationship status of some other celebs, especially about the much talked about couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Ananya Panday on Kiara and Sid's relationship

The last segment of her Rapid Fire round involved the Student Of The Year 2 actress revealing the relationship status of the given celebrities. It started off with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya’s response was, “Feels like he is in a rush to meet Mika Singh.” The actress was referring to Vijay’s alleged relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. She was then asked to reveal the relationship status of Tiger Shroff to which the actress wittily answered with a hint towards Disha Patani adding,” He knows his Disha. His directions are quite clear.” When asked about Janhvi Kapoor, the Gehraiyaan actress maintained, “she is a single pringle.” Finally, when he questioned about Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday referred to the song she featured with Sidharth Malhotra saying, “Her raatans are very lambiyan” When Karan prodded further by asking who is her 'Ranjha', Ananya just hissed. But Karan completed her sentence adding, ‘Wake Up Sid’, to which Ananya nodded in agreement.

Kiara Advani is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra for a long time now . In an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara and what he likes about her. He also revealed the one thing he would like to ‘change’ about their equation: “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it’s a very harsh word to use…I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is…that she doesn’t have a love story with me.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday maintained extreme secrecy on her relationship status. While she neither confirmed nor denied her past relationship with Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter, when asked about Aditya Roy Kapur, she clearly maintained the neutral stand of ‘we are just good friends’.

