Koffee With Karan 7: Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani just confirm their relationship on the show?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most talked about rumoured couples in Bollywood. From their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple in their film Shershaah to their off-screen equation, everything about Sidharth and Kiara often make the headlines. Well, neither of the two have confessed in public about their relationship until this moment. Read further to know more.

The latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 witnessed the hottest pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal. The duo had a fun segment with Karan wherein they talked about their personal and professional lives. However, during the episode, Sidharth didn't deny his relationship with Kiara and Karan also showed a clip of her forthcoming episode of KWK 7 in which she may or may not accept her relationship with her Shershaah co-actor.

During the episode, Karan Johar said that he's dating Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra didn't deny it and went on talking. Siddharth then said, "I am manifesting it today". Karan added, "That you are marrying Kiara Advani". Sid then added, "I am manifesting a brighter future." "With Kiara Advani," Karan said. Then, the Shershaah actor said, "If it would be she then it would be great. But I am manifesting it right now. Let's see."

After this, Karan showed a video from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's forthcoming episode to Sidharth. Karan said, "We met your girlfriend a little earlier and we had some things to ask her and she had some things to say. Have a look." In the video, Kiara said her relationship is different from the film Kabir Singh. She then added that she isn't denying or accepting her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. "We are definitely close friends, more than close friends," said Kiara. The actress further told one movie title that define her current life and said 'Shershaah'. In the video, Karan and Shahid said they will be performing on Dola Re Dola at Kiara's wedding.

