Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 1 Promo: Alia Bhatt bursts myths about ‘suhagraat’; Ranveer Singh stages a walkout

Karan Johar is coming back with the new season of Koffee With Karan and he is making sure to keep the fans intrigued about his popular show. Days after unveiling the first promo of Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan has now shared the promo of the first episode of the season and revealed that it will be graced by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The promo dropped hints about the quirky, fun filled and unfiltered conversation on the chat show wherein Alia was seen spilling beans about her personal and professional life.