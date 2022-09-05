Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 10 Promo: Katrina Kaif says there can be 'suhagdin'; Siddhant-Ishaan say they're single

Koffee With Karan 7's tenth episode featuring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will premiere on Sept 8, 2022.

by Shefali Fernandes   |  Published on Sep 05, 2022 11:24 AM IST  |  1.4K
Katrina Kaif is back on the 'Koffee Couch' as she will be gracing the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan S7 with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the trio recently shot for their episode and had crazy fun. Now, Karan Johar has finally unveiled the much-anticipated promo of Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan. Looking at the promo, the trio has definitely brought absolute chaos and a lot of laughter along. 

Check out Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan's KWK7 promo:

