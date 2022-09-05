Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 10 Promo: Katrina Kaif says there can be 'suhagdin'; Siddhant-Ishaan say they're single

Katrina Kaif is back on the 'Koffee Couch' as she will be gracing the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan S7 with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the trio recently shot for their episode and had crazy fun. Now, Karan Johar has finally unveiled the much-anticipated promo of Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan. Looking at the promo, the trio has definitely brought absolute chaos and a lot of laughter along.

Check out Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan's KWK7 promo:

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 9 Promo: Kriti Sanon reveals auditioning for SOTY; Tiger says he envies Ranveer's wife