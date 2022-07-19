Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 3 Promo: Akshay Kumar carries Samantha in his arms, does dirty dancing with her; WATCH

Koffee With Karan Season 7 premiered on July 7. It is one of the most talked-about shows of all time. The first episode began with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh making an appearance on the couch. The second guests of the show were Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Now, finally, Karan Johar has revealed the third guest from the upcoming episode and it is none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar.

In the promo, as Karan introduces his guests, Akshay picks up Samantha in his arms as they make a grand entry. Further, KJo addresses Samantha’s marriage and she cuts him off and says, “You're the reason for unhappy marriages." Akshay rejoices and calls her his ‘jodi daar’. In another segment, Karan also asked Akshay what he would’ve done if comedian Chris Rock had joked about his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Akshay said, “Paid for his funeral.” Later in the episode, Akshay and Samantha try out a bunch of dance forms. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker also asked Samantha if she had to host her best friend's bachelorette party, which two Bollywood hunks would she invite, to which, she took Ranveer Singh's name twice.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar's PROMO:

Karan Johar shared the promo on his social media handle and wrote: "Heart of gold and a dash of sexy & bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all new episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 only on Disney+ Hotstar." The third episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will premiere on July 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, apart from Akshay and Samantha, the other stars who will also be seen this season on the show are Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, and Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff.

