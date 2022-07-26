Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 4 Promo: Vijay Deverakonda wouldn't mind 'threesome'; Ananya Panday on Aditya Roy Kapur

After three rocking episodes, Koffee With Karan 7 is back with yet another crackling episode. The promo of episode 4 is out and this time on the couch will be the fresh Jodi of Liger, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. The promo will surely raise the excitement levels of all the fans as these two stars seem to have spilt a lot of beans. From Ananya talking about what’s cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur to Vijay talking about wanting a threesome, the promo is every bit of an entertainer.

