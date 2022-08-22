Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 8 Promo: Shahid Kapoor hints at a big announcement from Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra

After the rocking Punjabi episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, we have the superhit on-screen Jodi, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani gracing the couch in episode 8. With sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur, Kiara and Shahid bring their honest, candid side to the couch. A lot about Kiara and Sidharth’s rumoured relationship was spilt on the couch and Shahid even hinted at a big announcement by the end of this year.

Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 8 promo

The promo begins with Shahid Kapoor being savage when asked about his sexiest feature, while Karan Johar spills the beans around Siddharth-Kiara wedding rumours. Kiara also opened up about being more than close friends with her Shershaah co-star. Shahid quips that these two are such a good-looking couple, to which KJo says that ‘bachche kamaal ke honge’. The promo ends with Shahid hinting at a big announcement coming in from Sidharth and Kiara and he also states that it will not be a movie announcement.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Besides, Shahid Kapoor will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming untitled project.

Kiara Advani’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about Kiara’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar starring Ram Charan. Apart from this, Kiara will star in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. This marks their second on-screen collaboration together after Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

