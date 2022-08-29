Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 9 Promo: Kriti Sanon reveals auditioning for SOTY; Tiger says he envies Ranveer's wife

Koffee With Karan 7's ninth episode featuring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will premiere on Sept 1, 2022.

by Shefali Fernandes   |  Published on Aug 29, 2022 11:31 AM IST  |  492
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff and all set to grace the ninth episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti. Now, KJo has unveiled Kriti and Tiger's KWK7 promo and it will make the viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions, and never-before-heard conjectures. Meanwhile this marks Kriti and Tiger's first appearance on Koffee With Karan. 

Check out Kriti and Tiger's KWK7 promo:

