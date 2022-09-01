Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 9 Twitter Reactions: Fans hail Kriti Sanon's personality; Call Tiger Shroff 'hilarious'

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's latest episode of Koffee With Karan is here and has taken over the internet. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti. They made the viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions, and never-before-heard conjectures. Soon after the show went live, this got the netizens hooked and booked immediately and reactions started to pour and articles headlining Koffee With Karan and the two prolific actors started to surface on the internet.

Meanwhile, this marks Kriti and Tiger's first appearance on Koffee With Karan. The duo definitely guaranteed a fun and entertaining episode and as the episode wrapped up, fans took to social media to give their verdict. The duo has been trending on social media since last night and needless to say, netizens gave a huge thumbs up to Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's latest episode on Koffee With Karan 7 and loved everything about it. They also called them the 'most entertaining' duo.

Check out how fans reacted to Kriti and Tiger's KWK S7 epi:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger and Kriti are all set to share the screen space once again. They will be seen in Vikas Bahl's directorial Ganapath: Part One. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas.

Apart from this, Kriti will feature next in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in the lead, which is scheduled to be theatrically released on 12 January 2023. Tiger, on the other hand, will star next in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead and Shashank Khaitan's Screw Dheela.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: 8 highlights from Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s fun-filled episode