Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 3: Here's some jaw-dropping revelations by Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 7 started with a bang on July 7. After Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the third episode of the show. The latest episode of Season 7 left the audience entertained in bits with some giggles in certain parts. From Samantha’s honest take on how KJo has ruined marriages to Akshay’s sassy response about the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident, this episode was a laugh riot. During the course of the show, the two stars also spoke about their respective journeys in the film industry and also revealed some aspects of their personal lives.

Here's some jaw-dropping revelations by Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

1. Samantha on her divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha said divorce with Naga Chaitanya has been hard for her and it wasn't amicable. She said, “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been. Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. So it’s not an amicable situation right now." Samantha also added, "Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah."

2. Akshay Kumar about acting business

Akshay Kumar said, "No matter what the actor says, I believe that its 70 per cent luck and 30 per cent hardwork". Samantha agreed with him and said, "Absolutely. I am a believer".

3. Samantha on working with Nayanthara

The actress told that she just finished shooting for her next project with Nayanthara. "It was fantastic working with her. It was amazing. On the last day, we cried and hugged each other. We had a great time together".

4. Samantha is 'Ranveerified'

Ranveer Singh was the highlight of the episode. Samantha confessed that she is Ranveerified and would like to cast Ranveer Singh in a love triangle with her and Akshay. She also said, "I am Ranveerified completely. A fan for life". Akshay also said that Ranveer Singh would be on the guest list if he has to host a private party.

5. Akshay Kumar about his film Jaani Dushman

He said, "I was working on a per-day basis and there was a scene where the villain kills me and I am dead. I got to know that the other hero who is going to be acting now, got stuck in New York and could not make it in time. I went up to the director and asked him if I had to come back again.” He went on to reveal that the director modified the screenplay of the film and now he was no longer dead but was in a comma. With this modification, he got to shoot for another 5 days for the film and got to make more money." He also told that it was Sunny Deol who couldn't come.

