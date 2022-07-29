Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 4: Here’s 5 juicy revelations made by Ananya Panday in Karan Johar’s show

Koffee With Karan 7 is back with another hot episode. The 4th episode featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday gracing the 'Koffee' couch of Karan Johar's show. It was indeed a fun episode where the actors discussed several things including their experience in the film industry, trolling, relationships, and more. They came to the show to promote their upcoming film Liger. Ananya was in her real self and spilled many beans while chatting with Karan Johar.

Here are 5 juicy revelations made by Ananya Panday on the show:

1. Ananya Panday revealed she tried many times to hit on her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. She said, "There are so many people hitting on him that I got lost in it". They also went on a 'friendly date' once. The actress told, "We were dressed up and we were very excited".

2. Ananya revealed her relationship status and confessed that she is single. However, she confessed that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur 'very hot'.

3. She revealed having a crush on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The Gehraiyaan actress also said she finds him 'cute'.

4. Ananya Panday revealed that she is the happiest when she is in love and that she is in love quite often.

5. With a witty response, Ananya revealed that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are dating.

Ananya's work front

Meanwhile, talking about the working front, Ananya is looking forward to the release of Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The pan-India film marks her first collaboration with Vijay and will be released on August 25. On the other hand, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday makes Karan Johar talk to Kartik Aaryan on phone; Guess what happens next