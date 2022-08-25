Koffee With Karan 7: Has Kiara Advani ever hated any gift given by rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra?

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor’s Koffee With Karan 7 episode is live and fans are already going gaga over it. The Kabir Singh stars have literally set the couch on fire with their revelations. Fans have been touting it as one of the most entertaining episodes till now. Well, it goes without saying that Kiara would be questioned about her rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra by Karan Johar and we already saw a glimpse of it in the previous episode ft. Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra. So, during one such segment, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress happened to reveal the gift given by her bae which she hated.

Kiara Advani reveals which gift given by her bae she hated

During the Bingo round in Koffee With Karan 7, Kiara Advani had ticked on the option ‘hated a gift given by bae’. When Karan Johar read this, he immediately questioned ‘what did Sid give you that you did not like?’ the actress laughed at this and revealed ‘Sid hasn’t given me any gifts that I have hated.’ Talking further about the gifts she has hated, Kiara revealed that she hates stuffed toys as a gift. KJo even asked her that does she like expensive designer bags? Kiara immediately quipped, ‘not at all.’ Shahid Kapoor then asked her ‘what’s your thing?’ The Lust Stories actress replied ‘I like thoughtful things’.

Kiara reveals first meeting with Sidharth

During the episode, Kiara Advani revealed her first interaction with Sidharth Malhotra. She said, "Funnily, Sid and I knew each other much before we were actually cast for Shershaah. He was, of course, cast. But him and I talking in..." Then, Karan Johar said, "So, we (Karan Johar and Kiara Advani) crashed the shoot wrap party of Lust Stories at a friend's house. And, Sid was also there at the party and this was the first time you and Sid met. To which, Kiara said, "Casually met."

Kiara Advani’s work front

A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kiara will be reuniting with Sidharth Malhotra for Shashank Khaitan’s rom-com with Karan Johar. Apart from this, Kiara will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar starring Ram Charan.

ALSO READ: Fans cannot wait for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s wedding after Koffee With Karan 7’s latest episode