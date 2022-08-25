Koffee With Karan 7: Here's 5 fun revelations by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani on Karan Johar's show

The new episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 is out and we can't keep calm! And, it is because Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, are the most recent stars to grace the Koffee couch. Kiara Advani made her first-ever appearance on Koffee With Karan. During the episode, the Kabir Singh co-stars took over the stage and spilled some beans about their personal and professional lives. Kiara also talked about her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on the show. It was an overall fun episode with lots of fun revelations. So, let's read some revelations by Kiara and Shahid on the show.

5 fun revelations by Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor on Koffee With Karan 7:

1. Karan Johar revealed he had offered Kiara Advani's role in Lust Stories to Kriti Sanon before but she refused and said that her mom didn't allow her.

2. Kiara Advani revealed that she met Sidharth Malhotra at the shoot wrap party of Lust Stories. She also said that they are more than close friends.

3. Shahid Kapoor revealed he got cringed while watching his performance in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

4. Kiara said she bitchslapped Shahid in her head for making her wait for 8 hours over a discussion on shoes during the shooting of Kabir Singh. She also said she has lied about her relationship status.

5. Kiara revealed that Sidharth Malhotra can be a great singer as he has a very good voice.

