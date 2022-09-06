Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter shares BTS PIC with Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar are gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and the trio has already begun its promotions. The film was earlier supposed to release on October 7, 2022. However, the film has been postponed to a November 4th release, as per the new announcement. The star cast of the film who share a tight bond is often seen having the time of their lives whenever they are around each other. Speaking of which, the trio will grace the tenth episode of season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Marking the season’s first trio, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

Ishaan shares PIC with Phone Bhoot cast

Meanwhile, Bollywood heartthrobs Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a BTS picture of the trio in stylish ensembles. In the picture Katrina can be seen wearing a white and black striped asymmetric shirt dress. The actress left her hair open and wore hoops. She completed her look with black stilettos which had strings tied around her legs. On the other hand, Ishaan sported an all-white look as he wore a white printed shirt paired with white pant. The actor indeed looked handsome. While, Siddhant looked dapper in an all-black look as he was seen wearing a black leather jacket paired with black shirt and black pant. Sharing the picture, Ishaan wrote, “ek se badhkar do, do se badhkar 3. Tri us (Phone and Bhoot emoji) #koffeewithkaranseason7 Thurs 8th Sept.”

Have a look at the picture:

The first look of the film, featuring the three leading actors had left the fans talking. Their intriguing and quirky look is enough to leave you curious about the movie. Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. The film is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

Meanwhile, the new episode of Koffee With Karan will stream on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday (August 8).