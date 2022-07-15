Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan REVEAL the qualities they want in their future husbands

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were the guests on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Both the actresses showcased their candid-best selves on the chat-show. They talked about their experiences of travelling with each other to Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, how the pandemic and lockdown affected them, a lot of banter about Vijay Deverakonda, and the qualities that would want their future spouses to have. Well, can you guess a few of the qualities that made it to Sara and Janhvi’s checklists for their future husbands? Read on to find out.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s checklists for their future husbands

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor indulged in a session of Koffee Bingo on Karan Johar’s show. During the game, both the actresses had to circle around things that they are guilty of doing. Among many other things, Sara Ali Khan also circled around “Checklist ready for my future husband’. When KJo asked her about this checklist, Sara quickly replied, “Money. Remember we spoke about it last time?” referring to the running joke from last season when she came with her father and actor Saif Ali Khan, and he jokingly said, “If you have money, take her.” When Janhvi pushed her to be more accurate about her list, Sara mentioned she wants someone who is “Understanding, emotional, mature, humourous, rich.”

When KJo posed the same question to Janhvi, the Roohi actress replied she wants somebody who can make her laugh. She explained that she does not have very high standards. Sara went along and teased her as she said, “Hasee toh phasee! (You laugh, you fall in love, you get stuck)”.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming projects:

Meanwhile, on the work fronts, both Sara and Janhvi have interesting projects lined up in their kitties. Sara will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. She also has Gaslight with Vicky Kaushal.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has Goodluck Jerry and Mimi in the pipeline. She will also be seen with Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Mimic artist Chandni enacts Alia Bhatt's 'My marriage' scene, fans are in disbelief