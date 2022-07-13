Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she bonded with Sara Ali Khan: We were neighbours in Goa and...

The much-awaited chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 is back with stirring cups of steamy confessions, secrets, and manifestations. The first episode kickstarted on July 7th with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the first guests. Now, in the season’s second episode, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be gracing the 'Koffee Couch' and will be spilling some beans about their style, travel, relationship, and much more. In the upcoming episode, Janhvi also revealed how her friendship with Sara started.

The Roohi actress said: “We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning,” said Janhvi Kapoor. To this, Sara added that their impromptu conversation ended up being an all-nighter and they continued speaking about their escapades in Goa for two days, bonding over work, family and interests. Further, talking about their travel stories, Janhvi recalled how she was impressed with Sara during their trip to Disneyland. “She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool’!I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!" Janhvi said.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar shared a teaser of the upcoming episode featuring Sara and Janhvi on the couch. Meanwhile, the episode will be out on July 14.



The seventh season of Koffee With Karan will also include celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan, and more.

