Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar confirms Aamir Khan's appearance; Reveals Shah Rukh Khan will skip the show

Koffee With Karan is one of the most talked-about shows of all time and Karan Johar returned with its seventh season which premiered on July 7 with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guests. The two actors revealed some interesting insights in the first episode of the popular chat show. This season, we're going to witness celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

While fans have been wondering if Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the show. Now, in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar finally spilled the beans and confirmed that Aamir Khan will be gracing Koffee With Karan 7. However, King Khan will skip this season, and talking about it, he said, "Shah Rukh, I think should really only explode at the time of Pathaan. So I know he is not doing much, not facing any media right now and that’s the best decision for him because when Pathaan does come, it’s going to be a tsunami at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has kept people waiting and desired and the more they wait, the more they will really give back in terms of love, to I believe the biggest star of our country.”

There have also been rumours that Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will be gracing the 'Koffee couch' together. While SRK will miss the show, his wife Gauri Khan will be making her comeback to the show with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal & Sidharth Malhotra to appear on the show; Gauri Khan to make an appearance