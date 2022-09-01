Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar REVEALS he sent Shanaya to talk to Tiger Shroff at his bash but THIS happened

Koffee With Karan Season 7 has been extremely entertaining so far. Over the last few weeks, we saw many B-town guests dish out piping, hot gossip and we just can’t get enough! In the latest episode, we saw Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff grace the coveted couch, and the two made some interesting revelations. During the episode, Karan Johar shared that Tiger Shroff was among the first ones to arrive at his 50th birthday bash and that he tried playing ‘matchmaker’ for the Heropanti actor.

Karan Johar reveals he sent Shanaya Kapoor to talk To Tiger Shroff

Karan Johar revealed that Tiger Shroff arrived sharp at 9 PM for his birthday bash, and also left after half an hour. He mentioned that he was trying to get Tiger stay at his party for longer, and also sent Shanaya Kapoor to talk to him. “I tried to do matchmaking at my party and the next person who walked in was Shanaya Kapoor and I was like, ‘talk to him!’. Tiger and Shanaya were just standing on that bar stool and looking at each other and making some very polite conversation. After 10 minutes, she came to me and said, ‘I think he’s really bored of me’,” said KJo.

While Shanaya felt that Tiger may have been bored of her, the latter revealed that he wasn’t bored and actually thought Shanaya was pretty cool! Tiger said, “I thought I was being very friendly and candid and cool. God, I feel so bad now. I was doing my best.” When Kriti asked Tiger if he thought Shanaya was boring, the actor replied, “Not at all! She’s very cool, chill and sorted.”

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who had made their Bollywood debut with Heropanti, will once again be sharing screen space in Vikas Bahl's directorial Ganapath: Part One. The film is scheduled to release on 23rd December 2022. Kriti will also be seen in Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan, Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan and Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Meanwhile, Tiger has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela in the pipeline.

