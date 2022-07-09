Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar says Bollywood was ‘vilified’ in last 2 years; Ranveer Singh dubs it ‘unfair’

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 has finally premiered on an OTT platform on the 7th of July. The very first guests on the brand-new season of KJo’s show were Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While the episode was filled with fun revelations, games, laughter, and candid conversations, Karan also addressed the ‘vilification’ of Bollywood in the last two years as he began the episode. He expressed how he thought he would never be back with another season.

Karan Johar opens up on the 'vilification' of Bollywood

Karan Johar started the episode by saying that Alia Bhatt and he discussed how they never thought that there would be another season of Koffee With Karan. When Ranveer asked them why, Karan and Alia joked about how he unaware of things. KJO even called him ‘Ghajini beyond Ghajini’, referring to how he forgets things. He then said, “Do you know, that we as an industry were vilified? We were absolutely put into the dungeon for two years. And a lot even I went through. And it was not an easy time. And at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee With Karan was mentioned. And at one point of time, I also thought that I am never going to come back with this show, because there was a lot of attack and where you were in those two years, I am not quite sure.”

Replying to this, Ranveer replied that he always knew that there would be many new seasons of the show. “I had no doubt and I have no doubt that you will continue to do more and more seasons of this show because all of that is just baseless, and unfair, and unwarranted,” said the Gully Boy actor.

Karan agreed to Ranveer’s statement and said that it was mainly ‘nameless’ and ‘faceless’ trolls who targeted him. He also stated that the trolls would either call him ‘GayJo’ or use a snake emoji for him. “Which part of me feels or seems like a snake, I don’t know. And I want to tell everyone I am far from one, in fact, I am far from one,” the filmmaker said.

While the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 was a hit, there are many more to come, and fans can’t wait to watch their favorite celebs on the Koffee couch.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 1 Review: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh brew juicy episode with 'unapologetic' confessions