Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar says 'was being nice' to Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan; Here's why

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were invited to grace Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 for the second episode. Even though the episode had several fun revelations, netizens slammed Karan Johar for being biased towards Janhvi over Sara. In the latest episode, Johar told his guests- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan that he was brutally trolled for allegedly being partial. While Janhvi and Sara haven't yet reacted to the claims. KJo revealed that he was 'being nice' towards Janhvi over Sara.

Reacting to the claims, Kareena said that she heard it. "I don't think it's true. Is it true, were you?" KJo then explained and said that it's not true and he was just feeling bad. Later, Karan looked to Aamir for support and asked, "Do you think I can be partial Aamir?" To which the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “All the time. You are quite partial.” Kareena also teased Karan and said, "So you were partial then. That's so bad Karan." The filmmaker said that he was feeling bad because Janhvi lost both the rounds - the rapid fire and the quiz. To this, Kareena said, "What is there to feel bad Karan... so you were just overcompensating... but it's a show."

Earlier, at the trailer launch event of Liger in Mumbai, Karan reacted to the allegations and said that he loves Sara and Janhvi dearly. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker also said that they are not only wonderful artists and girls, but they are kids he has known since they were three years old.

Meanwhile, Koffee with Karan Season 7 is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Other celebrities on the list that will feature on the chat show are Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and others.

