Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor compares Aamir Khan with Akshay Kumar, says ‘You take 200 days for a film’

Koffee With Karan 7 is here with the promo of episode 5 and fans are jumping with joy. The Laal Singh Chaddha pair, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will be gracing the couch and with the promo, it is evident that they are here to spill all the beans. Be it Kareena pulling Aamir’s leg or Aamir being right there pulling KJo’s legs, we bet everyone has been loving the promo. But the one thing that caught our attention was Bebo revealing the one thing she tolerates in the PK actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals 1 thing she tolerates about Aamir Khan

In the promo, there was a segment where Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were asking each other questions. Here, Aamir asked Kareena, “what do you tolerate in me that you wouldn’t tolerate in others?” The Laal Singh Chaddha actress instantly replied, “that you take like 100-200 days to finish a film. Akshay Kumar finishes it in 30 days.” The PK actor was left speechless and he only reacted with “arrey!” while Karan Johar was laughing.

Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha’s comparison with Forrest Gump

Aamir Khan also talked about the comparisons that would happen with Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The actor said that all the comparisons were totally justified. Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer was well received and the songs and promos have too been liked by the audience. It is to be seen what magic the film is able to do when it hits theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all out there to promote their film Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South.

