Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls Sara Ali Khan visiting K3G sets with Amrita Singh

The Internet is buzzing with a lot of things that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed in the latest Koffee With Karan 7 episode. From their professional life to their personal lives, the Laal Singh Chaddha stars were out there. Well, during the conversation, Karan Johar asked both of them about their families and the way they beautifully manage equations with all of them. For Aamir, it is his ex-wives and all his kids and for Kareena, it is maintaining a great bond with Saif Ali Khan’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Talking about this, Kareena revealed an incident from the sets of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum which involves Sara.

Sara Ali Khan visited Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum sets with Amrita Singh

When Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor Khan about her friendly equation with both Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, who have grown up as fans of her, Kareena recalled a certain anecdote about Sara. Kareena revealed that at Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum trials Sara was hiding behind her mom and Amrita had told Bebo that Sara wanted a picture with her as she is such a big fan. Kareena further added that Sara had loved K3G and ‘you are my Sonia’ so much. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress further added, “but I don't know why people discuss so much about it, because I mean we are family... This is what it is. They are Saif's children, they are his priorities."

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also be seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

