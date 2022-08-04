Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan wants newly-married couples to learn THIS from her & Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is well known for her savage replies and she was on top of her game in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Aamir Khan and Kareena graced Karan Johar’s chat show ahead of the release of their film Laal Singh Chaddha. Both of them spoke on a lot of topics related to their professional and personal lives. Well, like every episode, fans were quite excited for Bebo’s rapid-fire round as well and indeed she gave some amazing replies but what caught our attention was her reply when she was asked about one thing newly married couples should learn from her and Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on what newly married couples should learn from her and Saif Ali Khan

Karan Johar in the rapid-fire round asked Kareena Kapoor Khan to list out one thing that newly married couples should learn from her and Saif Ali Khan who are happily married for over a decade now. Kareena thought for a second and instantly replied, “Not everything has to be documented.” KJo laughed at this.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also be seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Epi 5 Twitter Reactions: Fans call Aamir Khan 'bawaal'; Hail Kareena Kapoor's quirkiness