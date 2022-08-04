Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor REVEALS she had to screen test for her part in Laal Singh Chaddha

As the chat show Koffee With Karan continues to serve delectable gossip and quirky chats, the fifth episode of the show features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the couch ahead of the release of their film Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor has been a Koffee regular and is now back for her seventh stint. While the duo promoted the film on the show, they also made major revelations related to the film. From Kareena not being the first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha to what about Aamir annoys her, the much-awaited episode is full of sizzling conversations around the industry, why Hindi films are not doing well at the box office and celebrity style statements. Meanwhile, Kareena also revealed that she had to give a screen test for the role in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena Kapoor gave screen test for Laal Singh Chaddha

During the conversation about Laal Singh Chaddha, KJo asked Kareena about her reaction when she got offered this massive movie which was already a legacy film. Responding to the question, the 3 Idiots actress said, “Aamir was very sure that I had to screen test for the part. And its obviously the first film in my career which I think…It was actually Saif who told me, he said listen I think it’s really cool because only Aamir Khan can actually tell someone this that you have to screen test for a part. Because he was like that’s what everyone does. He’s like I am happy that you have to do it and you should. They bought a camera to my office. They made me enact the scene because he was like I am not confident. It was because of Saif. I was like no one had ever because in here I don’t know I was like I have never done it in 22 years.”

I’d never done it before, so I was nervous: Kareena Kapoor

Karan then asked, “Okay tell me about screen testing which is a norm across the world. But is it sometimes an ego that comes in the way?” Bebo replied saying, “No, it was not an ego it was just I’d never done it before, so I was nervous. And when I told Saif, he said I think it’s really cool. You should do it. And I said ya actually what the hell! What will happen? He’ll say it didn’t work. So, it’s fine. I said it’s Aamir. And if I’d do it. It’ll be for Aamir. So, I said listen whatever it is, I am going to take the plunge and have fun with it.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir and Advait reunited for the film. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.