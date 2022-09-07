Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal was never on her 'radar': He was just a name I heard

Katrina Kaif is all set to make an appearance on the tenth episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, along with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. It will premiere on September 8th, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. This marks the season’s first trio, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. During the episode, Katrina also finally spilled the beans on her relationship with Vicky Kaushal.

The Sooryavanshi actress made a shocking revelation and said that Vicky was never on her ‘radar’. Katrina said: “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!” Further, calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, the actress shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal." Meanwhile, Vicky previously appeared on Koffee with Karan this season with Sidharth Malhotra.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, last year at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and took social media by storm with their dreamy photos from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Prior to their wedding, they had never spoken about their relationship publicly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting line-up of films. He will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled next.

Katrina, on the other hand, apart from Phone Bhoot, will star next in Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

