Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani DESCRIBES her relationship with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most talked about rumoured couples in Bollywood. From their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple in their film Shershaah to their off-screen equation, everything about Sidharth and Kiara often make the headlines. Recently, during her appearance in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 7, Kiara Advani described her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra and it is all things sweet. Kiara came on the show with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Karan asked Kiara if her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra is very different from the one that is depicted in Kabir Singh. She answered, "I mean, most definitely this is a movie but coming back to the one depicted in Kabir Singh...Of course, it's different from Kabir Singh."

Karan then asked her if she's denying her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. To which, the Shershaah actress said that she neither denying nor accepting anything. Later, Kiara said that Sidharth and she are definitely more than a close friend.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks to reunite on a rom-com to be produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

“The yet untitled rom com will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The filmmaker had a detailed meeting with Sid and Kiara recently, and the duo have agreed in principle to be a part of Shashank’s rom com. The paperwork is still remaining, but if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors by the end of this year,” revealed a source close to the filmmaker, adding further that everyone around is excited about this romantic comedy.

