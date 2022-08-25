Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani opens up about marriage plans: It is definitely something I...

Kiara Advani is an established A-list actress who is running high on success with her recent theatrical releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. Shahid Kapoor is one of the most admired actors in the Indian Film Industry. He has been in the movie industry for almost two decades now and has given many memorable performances in the course of his journey. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani won many hearts for their portrayal as Kabir and Preeti in 2019's biggest hit, Kabir Singh. The duo shared an electrifying on-screen chemistry and same can be said about their offline chemistry as well. They graced the seventh season of Karan Johar's controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan and the episode has already started buzzing on social media.

The episode had a lot of discussion around Kiara Advani's relationship status and marriage plans. The actress, in most cases, rubbished relationship rumours or avoided them, even on being persisted. When Kiara was asked about her marriage plans, she said, "I have always believed in the institution of marriage because I have seen a beautiful marriage at home. So it is definitely something I do see in my life, but I'm not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today." Karan and Shahid tried hard to fish more details. Karan also went on to ask if he was invited for her marriage. The actress, immediately confirmed that he would definitely be invited. There were many other goofy moments on the show as well. Kiara almost convinced Karan to be a part of his next action film, on the talk show.

The episode of Koffee With Karan, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani can be watched digitally on its respective platform. On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Ram Charan's next with S. Shankar and Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's next action film which will premiere digitally. He will also be seen in Raj and DK's series Farzi co-starring Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Karan Johar gears up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after which he will begin work on his action film.

